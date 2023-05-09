Two bodies found in second fatal fire in St Philip Loop Barbados

[Update: 2:50 pm, May 8, 2023]

Police have released the identities of the two who were found dead after a fire completely destroyed their home this morning.

The deceased are 43-year-old Kim-Marie Greenidge and her young daughter, eight-year-old Nazariah Greenidge. To their friends and loved ones, they were affectionately known as “Kim” and “Sweetie” respectively.

Nazariah was a student of the Christ Church Girls School in Water Street.

Police are extending condolences to the Greenidge family and all relatives of the two at this time.

Anyone with information concerning the fatal fire are being asked to contact the police at 211 or District C Police Station or Crimestoppers at 1-800-TIPS. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

[Update: 9:58 am, May 8, 2023]

Two people are suspected to have died in an early morning house fire.

About 4:30 am today, Monday, May 8, the Barbados Police Service received a report about a fire at Heddings, St Philip.

Two fire tenders from the Worthing and Bridgetown fire stations, and nine fire officers under the command of Divisional Officer Tremelle Perch responded to the blaze which engulfed the concrete and timber house.

After the fire was extinguished, fire personnel discovered two bodies.

Divisional Officer Perch has extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Investigations are ongoing.