Two Barbadians receive prestigious Fulbright Scholarship Loop Barbados

Two Barbadians have copped the prestigious Fulbright scholarship to pursue master’s degrees in the United States.

The US Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States announced that Krystal Delaney and Christopher Brathwaite are the 2023 recipients of the Fulbright Foreign Student Scholarship.

Delaney, a Principal Crown Counsel in the Office of the Attorney General will pursue a Masters in Law degree (LLM) at the University of Texas at Austin. While Brathwaite, who previously served as a Secretary to the Ambassador of Japan to Barbados will be heading to the University of Washington to pursue a Master’s degree in Public Administration.

The Fulbright program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the US Government and is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.

The Fulbright Foreign Student program enables graduate students, young professionals, and artists from abroad to research and study in the United States for one year or longer at US universities or other appropriate institutions.