Two Barbadians, one St. Lucian remanded on drug charges

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Two Barbadians, one St. Lucian remanded on drug charges
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Barbados into the semifinal of CFU competition

Tridents unbeaten in CFU U14 Challenge Series

Young Tridents face “Vincy Heat” in CFU opener today

Crop Over Recap: Lifted Beach a hit of the summer

Prime Minister’s Cup kickoff with development workshops

How to get car insurance in Barbados

Mimosa ready to bring the vibes on Crop Over Friday

Crop Over Recap: Beach House Breakfast new location, same great vibes

Bajan acts steal the show at Tipsy Music Festival

Crop Over Recap; Local artistes shine at Tipsy Music Festival

Friday Aug 23

28°C
Barbados News

They appeared before Magistrate Bernadeth John in the District ‘C’ Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Rosemary Forde

6 hrs ago

The Serious Organized Crime Unit (S.O.C.U) of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS), have arrested and formally jointly charged three man with cannabis and cocaine possession, among other charges.

They are:

48-year-old Dave Rodney Sylvain of St David’s Village, Christ Church.47-year-old Richard Clarence Williams, of St David’s Village, Christ Church.St Lucian national 30-year-old Baggio Desir, of Bobouannu, St Lucia.

They have been charged for several offences which were committed on Sunday, August 18, 2024 whilst at Sterling Road, St Philip.

See photos below:

They have been charged for the following offences:

Possession of CannabisPossession with intent to supply cannabisTrafficking in cannabisPossession of cocaineIntent to supply cocaineTrafficking in cocaine

Details:

The weight of cocaine discovered was 258.10Kgs, which has a street value of $12,905,000.00 BDS.The weight of cannabis was 13.79Kgs, a street value of $121,680.00 BDS.

They have also charged separately Baggio Desir for the offences of:

Entering except a port of entry Disembarking without the consent of an Immigration Officer

They appeared before Magistrate Bernadeth John in the District ‘C’ Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Thursday, August 22, 2024 and have been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds). 

They are scheduled to reappear in the District ‘C’ Magistrate Court on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Addicted to Soca: English Traveller ‘Zoe’ shares her love for T&T

Barbados News

Mobile clinics next week

Barbados News

Water outage in St Michael on Saturday; residents asked to store water

More From

Barbados News

See also

Wanted man: Wesley Wiggins alias “Blinky”

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons.

Barbados News

Two Barbadians, one St. Lucian remanded on drug charges

They appeared before Magistrate Bernadeth John in the District ‘C’ Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Barbados News

Wanted man Jason Harewood now in police custody

On Thursday, August 22, 2024, Harewood of Trents, St James, presented himself to police and Is currently assisting with their investigations

Barbados News

“Rat” wanted for serious criminal matters

Akyem Tafari Wharton alias “Rat” or “Pickings” is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Barbados News

Rudolph “Cappy” Greenidge funeral service this Friday

Funeral service for the Hon. Rudolph Greenidge to be live streamed.

Barbados News

Police seeking public’s assistance in locating two vehicles

Police seeking information on two vehicles