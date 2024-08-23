Two Barbadians, one St. Lucian remanded on drug charges

The Serious Organized Crime Unit (S.O.C.U) of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS), have arrested and formally jointly charged three man with cannabis and cocaine possession, among other charges.

They are:

48-year-old Dave Rodney Sylvain of St David’s Village, Christ Church.47-year-old Richard Clarence Williams, of St David’s Village, Christ Church.St Lucian national 30-year-old Baggio Desir, of Bobouannu, St Lucia.

They have been charged for several offences which were committed on Sunday, August 18, 2024 whilst at Sterling Road, St Philip.

See photos below:

They have been charged for the following offences:

Possession of CannabisPossession with intent to supply cannabisTrafficking in cannabisPossession of cocaineIntent to supply cocaineTrafficking in cocaine

Details:

The weight of cocaine discovered was 258.10Kgs, which has a street value of $12,905,000.00 BDS.The weight of cannabis was 13.79Kgs, a street value of $121,680.00 BDS.

They have also charged separately Baggio Desir for the offences of:

Entering except a port of entry Disembarking without the consent of an Immigration Officer

They appeared before Magistrate Bernadeth John in the District ‘C’ Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Thursday, August 22, 2024 and have been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds).

They are scheduled to reappear in the District ‘C’ Magistrate Court on Thursday, September 19, 2024.