Two Bahia Principe employees die from separate crashes near hotel Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Staff members at the Grand Bahia Principe Hotel in Runaway Bay, St Ann are reeling after two employees died in separate motor vehicle collisions, the latest of which occurred on Monday morning.

The identity of the male employee, said to be a department manager, has not yet been released.

Preliminary reports suggest that on Monday, the man was mowed down by a motor vehicle on the roadway near the hotel.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Last Saturday, a chef at the hotel succumbed to injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash, also near the hotel.

That deceased is 25-year-old Omaine Brown of Hopewell Park in Discovery Bay, St Ann.

A report from the police said about 6:30 pm on Saturday, Brown was driving a Toyota Starlet motorcar in the vicinity of the Bahia Principe Hotel, when he lost control of the vehicle, which collided into a concrete utility pole.

The impact of the collision resulted in the car being split into two parts. Videos of the mangled vehicle have been circulated on social media.

Brown was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The chef was also an upcoming dancehall artiste known by his stage name ‘Lando Sickadon’.

One of his singles, ‘Make it Out’, was released in November of last year, according to his Instagram page.

His other singles include ‘Child’, ‘Blazing’ and ‘Rich Life’, the latter featuring Jea Skull.

NewsAmericasNow.com