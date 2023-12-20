Twisted Hennessy Artistry line-up delivered – Popcaan closed acapella Loop Barbados

The performers and entertainers for Hennessy Artistry 2023, hosted for the first time ever by Twisted Entertainment, did not miss a beat.

Many diehard Hennessy Artistry fans, who were attending the December event annually since its inception, judged the staging of the event more critically, but regardless of where you stood, the performances from Koffee, Ne-Yo, Edwin Yearwood, Beres Hammond and Popcaan were top tier.

Grammy Award-winner Koffee told Loop News that she was going to perform with some twists and turns and she did not lie. When she performed ‘Lockdown’ which is actually one of her favourite songs in her repertoire, she came out swinging with a more acoustic, soulful version which was still a hit with her fans at Kensington Oval. As they sang her lyrics with and back to her, she was all smiles seeing that her risks paid off. Koffee showed the crowd how to ‘Never Settle’.

International recording R&B crooner Ne-Yo may not have been on most patrons’ winning Bingo card, but he was the performer who gave everyone their money’s worth and more. He brought some of his new classics according to him and had contestants from Brooklyn, Bronx and Barbados demonstrate how to ‘Push back’. Barbados won by a bias. Brooklyn did the darn thing. Meanwhile, as one patron said in respect to the contestant from the Bronx, “She auditioning for a job!” She was pop, lock and splitting it. Everything but pushing back.

Ne-Yo then gave his classic classics and had the audience singing loudly along with him. When he did ‘Sexy Love’ and ‘So sick’ he had women and men in their feelings. He also got an explosive response for ‘Miss Independent’. But he did not stop there. The soul singer went on to deliver massively with his segment called ‘classics he penned for other artistes’ and shelled The Oval with songs like Beyonce’s ‘Irreplaceable’, Mario’s ‘Let me love you’, and Rihanna’s ‘Take a Bow’.

Ne-Yo’s last performance in Barbados was 10 years ago in 2013, and he really did not disappoint on his return.

Up next was Barbados’ own Edwin Yearwood. There was an unpopular opinion floating around that the soca artiste would throw off the night. But The General showed how he has remained relevant over the decades and truly demonstrated ‘The Art of Blending’. It was not the usual Edwin, and though he gave the crowd ‘Sak Passe’ and a tribute to Ricardo Drue, he also reminded persons of his range with tracks like ‘Something Greater than Me’, especially coming after the R&B set. Edwin read the room, as the young people say, and responded accordingly.

The longest break between entertainers came here ahead of Uncle Beres taking to the stage. Beres Hammond reminded persons that he may be old but he nor his voice is cold. He hit his signature notes and even showed off some waist ‘movementations’. As he went through his music arsenal, he even grabbed a bar stool and came back centre stage, where he sat and continued with his renditions. Even when it looked to the crowd as though a security guard came to tell Uncle Beres to wrap it up, he continued with ‘Disrespecting the no disturb siiiiiiiiiign’. He was truly in his element and the crowd lapped it up for the most part, because in some quarters, others beckoned for the Unruly Boss to touch the stage. With his actions, Beres said, ‘Never Stop’.

After his exit, the Popcaan fans still had to wait though. Dj Menace and Surf Rat came out first, and despite patrons feeling slightly drained, Surf Rat and Menace poured into them and turned the energy right back. They deserved every penny they were paid for reinvigorating and reigniting the crowd when it was already 4am. As a girl said, by that time, some patrons had put in a full 7 to 8-hour shift, “that is work!”

By the time Popcaan sprang onto the stage it was 4:36am on Sunday morning, December 17, 2023. Hennessy Artistry was set for 9pm to 3am. So it was no surprise his set got cut by the Barbados Police Service who actually let the show go on for two hours past scheduled time.

The St Thomas Native still got to sing some of his popular tunes though. One of the most explosive songs in his 30-minute set was of course, ‘Only Man She Want’, but he got great response to ‘Clarks’, ‘Over dweet’ and probably every other track he dropped. He did hearts to his fans, wined just out of reach, and even touched and shook hands with a few.

Popcaan’s mic got cut at 5:04am, but that did not stop him and his fans from continuing to sing acapella – “Wine for me, Wine for me, Wine for me baaaaby. Love how you waistline uh go round.” Then he did a heart with his hands and exited the stage around 5:06am.

Now, off the stage, that’s where some patrons want to see logistical improvements. Some people took issue with the tiers of tickets and separations in terms of General not being able to move back and forth between the grounds and the 3Ws stands as those were two different prices this toss. That is something patrons want revisited. This separation even had some people standing in a long snaking line only to find out they were in the wrong line all along when they got to the scanning.

There was a PVIP and VIP this year, which also meant the usual VIP attendees did not have all the space they would usually have. For some this even made VIP feel more crowded.

Patrons in VIP also said that they missed some of the best practices from the previous bar management which they believe could have been borrowed. Walking up to the bar and not seeing the usual rows and rows of golden shots of Hennessy pre-poured to facilitate not only an easy and fast drink refill situation, but that method also ensured more consistency in the quality of the drink mixes.

That said, to reiterate, the headline acts left nothing to be desired. Therefore, with a few twists and tweaks, Twisted Entertainment can possibly check all the boxes in the future at the next Hennessy Artistry.