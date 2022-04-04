TW: Man who killed, raped J’can grandma in London sent to psych ward | Loop Barbados

Trigger warning: This article includes mentions of sexual assault. This content may be upsetting to some readers.

Donovan Miller, a 31-year-old man who beat his 76-year-old Jamaican-born grandmother, Phyliss Grant, with a vase before strangling her to death, then having sex with her corpse in her East London home in March 2021, was on Wednesday ordered committed to a psychiatric hospital indefinitely when he appeared in the Old Bailey in London.

Miller was born in Jamaica but left with his sister to live with their grandmother in 2002. At the time of the killing he was his grandmother’s primary caregiver. She had reportedly been hospitalised with COVID-19 weeks earlier, but had recovered.

According to media reports out of the UK, Miller at first denied the murder, but later admitted to the killing and raping of Grant in her home in Plaistow, East London. He was said to have been high on cocaine when he called the police to report the killing and rape the next day. He confessed that he had sex with his grandmother’s corpse twice.

He was described in court as suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

The heinous attack took place on March 25 last year, and Grant was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called.

Miller was arrested and charged with murder, but later pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility, and a third charge of sexual penetration of a corpse.

His sister said her brother was their grandmother’s “main carer” and “ensured she ate healthily”. She said he updated the family on her condition while she was being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

Doctors told the court Miller was suffering from a serious psychiatric illness or “abnormality of mind”, which reduced his “ability to form reasonable judgment and exercise self-control”.

He is being treated at a secure hospital facility.

Senior Judge Mark Lucraft sentenced Miller to a hospital order with restrictions, meaning he cannot be released from a secure treatment facility without the permission of the minister for justice under sections 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act.

The judge also gave Miller an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and placed him on the sexual offences register, saying: “It is necessary for the protection of the public”.

Judge Lucraft described the events of Miller’s crimes as “terrifying and appalling”.

He said: “Significant physical suffering was caused to Phyllis, not only the strangling, but the blunt force trauma and defensive injuries.”