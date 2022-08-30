Tupac Easily Defeat Biggie Smalls and Nas In A Verzuz, Says Joe Budden

Would Tupac beat Biggie Smalls and Nas in a Verzuz battle?

Joe Budden is known for his controversial and often eye-opening comments. His latest comments have brought both positive and negative remarks from the hip-hop world and have opened up a new conversation, especially where Verzuz battles are concerned.

According to Joe Budden, Tupac would destroy both The Notorious B.I.G. and Nas in a Verzuz battle. He made the comments during the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. His comments have reignited an age-old feud between hip-hop lovers as to who was the better rapper between Tupac and Biggie.

Budden feels confident that Biggie Smalls would lose because he died too early in his career to be able to prove a worthy adversary to Tupac Shakur.

The comment-inducing moment came after his co-hosts Ish, Ice, and Parks, began debating whether Nas or Tupac had the more extensive catalog. That’s when Budden jumped in.

“Alright, now that y’all have progressed the conversation, I’ma say this and I’ma put my shoes on while I say it. Cause y’all are right: I think ‘Pac would end Nas in a Verzuz. [‘Pac] would end Big in a Verzuz, bad,” said confidently.

One of his co-hosts, Ish, agreed with him totally and opined that Pac had more diverse albums and he had the ability to deliver music for many different types of fans including the ladies and those intimately affiliated with the street life.

Joe Budden also explained his point further and said that Biggie’s albums Ready to Die and Life After Death were just not enough to be able to stand up to the likes of Tupac. However, he did add that he was not trying to be disrespectful to Big’s raw talent.

There is one man who the “Pump It Up” rapper feels could challenge Tupac’s catalog, and that was Jay-Z though he did add that he still wasn’t sure as Jay-Z has “too many features and he lived too long.”

