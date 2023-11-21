TUI boosts airlift to Barbados Loop Barbados

TUI Group will be increasing flights to Barbados for the 2023/2024 winter season.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, revealed there will be more airlift out of the United Kingdom, as he addressed a ceremony to welcome TUI’s Marella Voyager to the island on Sunday.

TUI Group has chosen Barbados as the homeport for Marella Voyager and its sister ship, Marella Discovery this winter. This double act of increasing flights will also stimulate post-cruise stays in Barbados.

“An increase in cruise passengers at our seaport must be strategically supported by an increase in airlift capacity, and to support the homeporting operations, six weekly charter flights will depart Birmingham, Gatwick and Manchester airports to bring passengers to destination Barbados. Additionally, we will see two flights departing from various UK airports weekly,” said Minister Gooding-Edghill.

He noted that these additional flights will bring a total capacity of 61,365 seats for this winter season, an increase of 7,365 seats when compared to the 54,000 seats from 2022/2023 winter season.

The Tourism Minister also pointed out that Barbados’ 12-year relationship with the TUI Group has “blossomed throughout the years”, of which flight capacity has grown by over 217 per cent.

“This is a testament to the strength of the relationship,” said Gooding-Edghill, adding,“As we work together during this Winter 2023/2024 cruise season, I hope that our partnership will continue to grow stronger.”