T&T’s award-winning Republic Bank Exodus Steelband in Barbados Loop Barbados

Trinidad and Tobago’s multi-award-winning steel orchestra, Republic Bank Exodus Steelband, is in Barbados.

A section of the renowned group is on island as a special guest at both the Republic Bank Pan Yard Lime and the Republic Bank Pandemonium. The events will be held today, Friday, July 14, at UWI, Cave Hill Campus and on Sunday, July 16, at the National Botanical Gardens at 2 pm respectively.

Friday’s event is a first and new addition to the Crop Over calendar and pan weekend.

The big tent at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, will come alive with the sweet sounds of steel pan. From 5 pm, the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) will be kicking off its famous “Pan Weekend” with the Republic Bank Pan Yard Lime, the perfect Crop Over afterwork lime.

This event is free.

The NCF says that the Republic Bank Pan Yard Lime will have everything a good afterwork pan lime should have – food, provided by a variety of food trucks, drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and of course, the highlight of the event, sweet tunes performed by a number of talented steel bands.

“What we wanted to do, is to give opportunity for community groups to perform andshow their stuff, because the community steel band groups and secondary schools steel orchestras are very vibrant,” said Karen Pestaina, Festival Events Planner at the NCF.

“It also ties in nicely with the developmental work that the NCF has been doing with our youth in schools and communities across Barbados.”

The event will feature 11 different steel pan groups which are a mix of community-based groups, like Calvary YPS Steel Orchestra, Aceworx Vintage Vybze Steel Orchestra, Hearts Aflame, and the St. Leonard’s Church Steel Praise Orchestra, as well as steel orchestras from a number of secondary schools, including the Lodge School, Christ Church Foundation School, the Alleyne School, Combermere, St. Leonard’s Boys’ School and Daryll Jordan School

Twenty-five members of the group will perform for the thousands expected to attend the National Cultural Foundation-produced events.

Republic Bank Exodus has numerous accolades including: Four times National Panorama Champs, three-time National Steel Band Music Festival Champions and two-time World Steel Band Music Festival.

Exodus has performed in Barbados before when they participated in the closing ceremony of ICC cricket competition at Kensington Oval in 2007 with a 300-member steelband