T&T to move ahead with regional cargo ferry deal, PM confirms Loop Barbados

The Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago will today (January 11) sign off on a regional cargo ferry service between Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley revealed that the decision was driven by a need to move raw materials and fresh produce from the producing areas to the consumption and manufacturing areas within this sub-zone of CARICOM.

He made the disclosure while delivering the feature address at the opening of the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate on Wednesday.

Rowley said: “The outcome of such a transportation service can only improve our food security, stimulate production across the region, create jobs and support affordable prices of the many agricultural products which we desire at our tables and in our hotels.”

The Prime Minister revealed that the Galleons Passage will be used in the regional cargo ferry service.

“Tomorrow, Thursday, the Cabinet will sign off on this decision. And only this morning, the Minister of Transportation was instructed to ready the Galleons Passage for the inaugural trip, as soon as that documentation is ready and the vessel is ready,” he said.

In May 2022, the Foreign Affairs Ministers of T&T and Guyana signed a Memorandum of Understanding agreeing to the removal of non-tariff barriers and addressing several areas of concern that can impact agricultural and agro-processing sectors.