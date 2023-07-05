T&T High Court rules refugees can be deported Loop Barbados

All immigrants are subject to the provisions of the Immigration Act and therefore, refugees and asylum seekers can be deported even if they have registered with United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR).

This was the ruling of Justice Frank Seepersad on Tuesday who declared that 1951 Refugee Convention obligations do not apply and cannot be enforced in Trinidad and Tobago.

Seepersad presided over a case brought by Yohan Jesus Rangel Dominguez who was seeking to reverse a decision by the Minister of National Security to issue a deportation order in March this year.

In presenting his decision, Seepersad explained:

“The issue as to whether the process engaged in relation to the claimant adhered to the principles of natural justice depends upon the prevailing circumstances considered against the need to ensure that there was ‘fairness.’

“The claimant was interviewed, his representations were duly recorded and they were included in the report which was presented to the Minister.

“In the circumstances, there is no merit in the assertion that the claimant was denied an opportunity to be heard or that he was treated in a manner which violated the principles of natural justice.”

Dominguez, who was charged with illegal entry, had stated that he fled Venezuela in fear of being persecuted by his government.

He was granted refugee status by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in April 2022 however, he was subsequently arrested months later while in a taxi in Fyzabad.

Dominguez pleaded guilty to illegally entering Trinidad and Tobago and was fined $2,000.

He was issued a deportation order in March.

In his lawsuit, Dominguez cited that his deportation was illegal, referencing this country’s international obligations to refugees.

Seepersad however said: “Notably, no evidence was adduced before this court to suggest that by virtue of the said policy that any 1951 Refugee Convention implementing procedure or process was actually adopted and/or engaged.”

Further, the Judge ruled that the claimant, by his admission, seemingly violated several laws and regulations.

“This type of disrespect and disregard for the laws of Trinidad and Tobago, the supremacy of the Republican Constitution and the Sovereignty of this State must be condemned and cannot be condoned. The laws of this Republic must be respected and should be rigidly enforced,” Seepersad noted.

He added that the obligations enumerated under the 1951 Refugee Convention and the principle of nonrefoulement do not apply to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago since there has been no domestic incorporation.