T&T Calypsonian Black Stalin Has Died – St. Lucia Times

Veteran Trinidad and Tobago Calypsonian Black Stalin, whose real name was Leroy Calliste, died on Wednesday.

Local media reported that the five-time Calypso Monarch died at his home in San Fernando at 81.

He had been ailing after suffering a stroke some years ago.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley paid tribute to the late calypsonian on Facebook.

“He was a master,” Rowley wrote.

“His passing leaves us poorer, but his rich legacy of poetic calypso lyrics and haunting musical lines will all live on for our guidance and in his enduring memory. May we always remember his contribution,” the T&T Prime Minister said.

Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar also paid tribute to Black Stalin, declaring that he elevated the art form of calypso and social commentary to new heights.

“He fearlessly confronted the important issues of the day and boldly spoke truth to power,” the opposition leader stated.

Black Stalin popularised tunes such as ‘Black Man Feeling To Party’ and ‘Caribbean Man.’

