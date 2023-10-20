TS Tammy Update: Centre inches closer to Barbados Loop Barbados

At 8 am, the centre of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near 14.0N 58.4W, or approximately 90 miles (150KM) east northeast of Barbados.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 MPH ( 100KM/H). Tammy continues to move slowly west- northwestward at 7MPH (11KMH) with a minimum central pressure of 1000 MB.

The forecast track of tropical storm Tammy remains relatively unchanged with the centre still projected to pass north of the island this afternoon. Additionally, potential impacts expected for Barbados from Tropical Storm Tammy remain the same from the previous updates.

Marine conditions have deteriorated overnight with moderate to rough swells of 2.5 m to 3.5 m (8ft to 11ft) in open water. As a result, a small craft warning remains in effect until 6pm today Friday 20th October, 2023 and the high surf advisory remains in effect for Barbados.

Possible Impacts: -Some occasional light to moderate showers occurred overnight as feeder bands moved across the island and this is expected to persist during the day with shower activity likely to increase this afternoon and into tonight. Occasional winds gusting to storm force in moderate to heavy showers associated with feeder bands are possible.

The BMS is forecasting rainfall accumulations of around 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts during the passage of Tammy.

Any intensification of feeder bands to the southeast of the system can result in the watch being upgraded to a warning at short notice.