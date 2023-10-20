TS Tammy slows down, drops further South, passing closer to Barbados Loop Barbados

The Tropical Storm Watch can be upgraded to a Warning if the slower-moving Tropical Storm Tammy moves further South.

On Tropical Storm Tammy’s current track the system is now projected to pass approximately 120 miles north of the island on Friday afternoon.

This projection puts TS Tammy to pass 10 miles closer to Barbados than its location earlier today.

With this dip taken into consideration, the Barbados Meteorological Services is advising citizens and visitors that “Any southward deviation to the projected track can result in the watch being upgraded to a warning at short notice.”

At 2 pm, the centre of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near 13.5N 56.4W, or approximately 210 miles (335KM) east of Barbados. Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 MPH (55KPH). Tammy has maintained this strength from around 8am today.

However, Tammy has slowed down this afternoon, and is now moving westward at 14MPH (22KMH) with a minimum central pressure of 1002 MB.

Expected Impacts: Marine conditions are forecast to deteriorate from tonight Thursday, October 19, 2023, with moderate to rough swells of 2.5 m to 3.5 m (8ft to 11ft) in open water.

As a result, a small craft warning and high surf advisory are in effect for Barbados.

Possible Impacts:

Some shower activity is expected to occur tonight into tomorrow morning, however, shower activity is likely to increase Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Occasional winds gusting to storm force in moderate to heavy showers associated with feeder bands are possible during that time.

The BMS is now forecasting slightly lower rainfall accumulations of around 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts.

The public is urged to continue to monitor the progress of this system through updates issued by the Barbados Meteorological Services and follow the guidance and recommendations provided by the Department of Emergency Management.

The next advisory will be issued at 5pm, Thursday, October 19, 2023.