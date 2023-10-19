TS Tammy formed: Tropical Storm Watch in effect Loop Barbados

Tropical Storm Tammy has formed East of Barbados.

As a result, the country is now under a tropical-storm watch.

A tropical storm watch is issued when sustained winds of 34 to 63 knots (39 – 73 mph; 63 – 118kmh) associated with a tropical storm are possible in the warning area within the next 48 hours.

TS Tammy

At 5pm, the centre of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near 13.0N 51.7W or approximately 575 MI (925 KM) east of Barbados.

Strengthening of the system has occurred over the past few hours with maximum sustained winds estimated near 40 MPH (65 KMH).

Current movement is westward at 23 MPH (37 KMH) with a minimum central pressure of 1007MB.

Expected Impacts on Thursday:

Marine conditions are forecast to deteriorate from Thursday night October 19, 2023, with moderate to rough swells of 2.5m to 3.0m (8ft to 10ft) in open water. As a result, a small craft and high surf advisory is in effect for Barbados.

Possible Impacts for Friday:

The system is projected to pass north of the island. There is the possibility of occasional gusty winds in moderate to heavy showers associated with feeder bands.

Model guidance currently projects rainfall accumulations around 1 to 2 inches with isolated higher amounts.

The public is urged to continue to monitor the progress of this system through updates issued by the Barbados Meteorological Services and follow the guidance and recommendations provided by the Department of Emergency Management.

The next advisory will be issued at 11pm, Wednesday, October 18, 2023.