TS Tammy down to 10 MPH, still tracking 110 miles North of Barbados Loop Barbados

At 5pm yesterday, Tropical Storm Tammy was moving westward at a speed of 23 MPH, but now just over 24 hours later, the system has slow down to a speed of 10 MPH.

Stronger than last night when maximum sustained winds were 40 MPH, TS Tammy strengthened to possess 60 MPH winds early this morning, according to the data gathered by hurricane hunters before 8am today.

Throughout the course of today, TS Tammy, moved slower and slower, dropping by 1 to 3 MPH in speed with every update.

In the 8pm update tonight from the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), the centre of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near 13.7N 56.8W, or approximately 190 miles (305KM) east northeast of Barbados. Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 MPH ( 95KM/H).

Tammy continues to gradually slow down and is currently moving west-northwestward at 10MPH (16KMH) with a minimum central pressure of 1001 MB.

Yesterday, predictions were for TS Tammy to pass North of the island. Then in the 11am update today, more data was gathered and it was disclosed by BMS, that TS Tammy was to pass 130 miles North of Barbados. Three hours later, in the 2pm update the system was moving at 14 MPH and set to pass 120 miles to the North. In the 5pm update, at a speed of 13 MPH, the system was to pass 110 miles to the North. Now in the latest 8pm update, TS Tammy is still tracking on a path 110 miles North of Barbados but is moving 3MPH slower.

Barbados remains under Tropical Storm Watch.

The Small Craft Warning in effect is to become a Small Craft Advisory at 6am, Friday, October 20, according to the latest marine conditions update from the Barbados Meteorological Services.