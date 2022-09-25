TS Ian expected to strengthen over the Central Caribbean Loop Barbados

TS Ian expected to strengthen over the Central Caribbean Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Caribbean News

Loop News

September 24, 2022 08:58 AM ET

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has forecast that Tropical Storm Ian will intensify over the Central Caribbean before its approach near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

In the 8 am forecast, NHC said the centre of TS Ian was located 485 kilometres south-southeast of Jamaica.

On the forecast track, the centre of TS Ian is forecast to move across the central Caribbean Sea today, pass southwest of Jamaica on Sunday, and pass near or over the Cayman Islands Sunday night and early Monday.

Photo: NOAA

TS Ian will then approach western Cuba on Monday.

The storm has maximum sustained winds that are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts.

