‘Trying something different’ lands man in hot water

He was “trying something different” to survive, said Mormon Mormonihna Sheldon Scantlebury yesterday.

However, his new choice landed him in the Oistins Magistrates’ Court and he has a fine to pay or time

in prison in default.

Scantlebury, 42, of Pounders Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael, had just pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, having a traffickable quantity of the drug and having the drug with intent to supply on June 11.

“I going through a rough time. My mother died ten months and nobody informed me. They informed me two weeks after she died. I have three children. I work Pebbles Beach doing watersport but the season slow.

