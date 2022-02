Clients of the Barbados Trust Loan Fund (BTLF) are advised that the office has been closed until further notice, and all members of staff are working remotely.

For any inquiries, members of the public may contact the BTLF at 228-3275, or [email protected]

Payments may be made at SurePay or online to the Republic Bank account #028332672001.

The BTLF thanks its clients and the public for their understanding at this time.