World News
Trump threatens tariffs on EU as trade war rattles Asian markets
03 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- US President Donald Trump is set to hold talks with the leaders of Canada, Mexico to discuss the punishing tariffs he is imposing on the neighbouring countries as well as China.
- This comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio travelled to Panama to tell its leader to end China’s alleged influence over the Panama Canal or face action from Washington.
Related News
12 January 2025
Firefighters battle to corral Los Angeles fires before strong winds return
29 January 2025
Israel, Hamas to exchange Gaza captives as Israelis kill 10 in West Bank
07 January 2025
Photos: Carnival season offers New Orleans hope following attack
01 February 2025