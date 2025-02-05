Trump says US ‘will take over’ and ‘own’ Gaza in redevelopment plan 

United States President Donald Trump has said that the US will “take over” and “own” Gaza as part of a plan to turn the enclave into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.

In extraordinary remarks on Tuesday, Trump said his administration would redevelop the territory in a bid to “supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.”

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We’ll own it,” Trump said at the White on Tuesday after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“And be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on this site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings.”