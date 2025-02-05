Trump says US ‘will take over’ and ‘own’ Gaza in redevelopment plan
BREAKINGBREAKING,
United States President Donald Trump has said that the US will “take over” and “own” Gaza as part of a plan to turn the enclave into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.
In extraordinary remarks on Tuesday, Trump said his administration would redevelop the territory in a bid to “supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.”
list 1 of 4
Is US President Donald Trump using tariffs as a negotiating tactic?
list 2 of 4
Syria’s al-Sharaa, Turkiye’s Erdogan talk Kurdish fighters, defence pacts
list 3 of 4
Elon Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI may go to trial in part, judge says
list 4 of 4
‘Gaza is not a place for people to be living’
end of list
“The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We’ll own it,” Trump said at the White on Tuesday after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“And be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on this site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings.”