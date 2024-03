The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Motorists are advised to drive with caution through Foster Hall, St Joseph as a culvert has partially collapsed, leaving a hole in the road.

Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses should NOT travel this route.

A crew from the Haggatts depot of the Ministry of Transport and Works cordoned off the broken culvert. Cans have also been placed around the area to alert motorists.

As a result, the road has been reduced to one-lane and motorists are encouraged to drive with caution.