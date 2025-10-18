Truck overturns, destroys two cars

It was a chaotic scene yesterday after a freight truck entering the Usain Bolt Complex, Black Rock, St Michael overturned and its container damaged three cars parked at the side of the road.

Both the tractor unit and the container tipped over and fell onto the vehicles at the Paradise Park scene, destroying two of the cars and damaging the tail light of a third.

The driver of the freighter was unharmed but was too shaken to speak on the incident. His colleague who was with him in the tractor was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance. The extent of his injuries are currently unknown. A supervisor at Arthur Lifting & Freighting company was on the scene but declined to comment on the matter.

Unoccupied

The vehicles damaged by the container were unoccupied at the time as the drivers were lounging at a bar adjacent to the crash site.

Deovan Persaud, whose truck had minor damage, said he was playing pool when he saw the container tip over and feared what would happen to his vehicle.

“I was here drinking a beer and I saw this truck coming around there, not slow enough to be okay. So when I see it do like this I said ‘oh my God my truck done’. Thank God it’s fine, it’s just the tailgate and the back light,” he said.

It was an unlucky incident for Persaud who said he usually parks closer to the bar, except for yesterday.

It was also an unfortunate situation for Michael Dottin the driver of the other car owned by a friend which was completely crushed under the container. He said the incident occurred minutes before he was

about to leave to pick up his son.

“I was playing a game of pool and I was just about to leave to pick up my son and we just see the truck come in. By the time I look around, the truck was on two wheels and then it was on top of the cars,” he said.

Several of the patrons also remarked that their own cars could have been destroyed, given that on any given day, they each park in the same spot where the accident occurred. (JRN)