Trough system affects Barbados; flash flood watch in effect Loop Barbados

Trough system affects Barbados; flash flood watch in effect
Wet conditions to persist into the weekend

Loop News

11 hrs ago

Barbados is under flash flood watch.

A trough system is affecting the island and is expected to generate occasional heavy showers from this evening into tonight, with rainfall accumulations of 1-3 inches. These wet conditions are expected to persist into the weekend.

Key Message:

Soil erosion on bared or scarred land surfaces.Water settlements on roads and fields which may lead to commuting delays and possible isolated diversions in and out of city.Increases in water levels of existing water bodies (e.g ponds etc.).Marginally invasive excess water on roads, fields, storm drains/water canals and on property.

This alert will be updated or terminated at 6 pm or sooner if conditions warrant.

