Trough system affecting Barbados, flash flood watch issued Loop Barbados

A flash flood watch is in effect for the northwestern, western and northern districts of Barbados.

Barbados Meteorological Services reports that a trough system is affecting the island and rainfall accumulations between one and two inches in moderate to heavy showers are likely

Key Messages: Possible moderate to significant:-

-Soil erosion on bared or scarred land surfaces.

-Water settlements on roads and fields which may lead to commuting delays and possible isolated diversions in and out of city.

-Marginally invasive excess water on roads, fields, storm drains/water canals and on property.

-Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could elevate to red (warning) at short notice.