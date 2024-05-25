Tropical Wave Update: Back end continues to affect Barbados Loop Barbados

The tropical wave currently being monitored by the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has now passed beyond Barbados on its westward path.

At 2am, the tropical wave was analyzed along 62W south of 17N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

Overnight Report

The back end of the tropical wave analyzed with axis near 62W, continued to affect Barbados and the Windward Islands overnight. This activity also spread across the Leeward Islands where a marginally favorable upper-level environment supported shower development.

A general increase in shower activity was experienced across Barbados during the early morning hours. Light to moderate showers moved across the island to produce a maximum of 27.0 mm of rainfall in Christ Church and 23.8mm in St. Michael during the past 12 hours. At the BMS headquarters in Charnocks, 13.0mm of rainfall was recorded up to 6 am. Isolated thunderstorms were also evident in the vicinity of the islands.

Over the Guianas, skies were cloudy with a few showers and light rain reported overnight.

Winds across the region were initially east-southeasterly backing to easterly winds peaking at 15 knots. Seas remain slight to moderate open water with swells peaking at 2.0m.

Eastern Caribbean Outlook:

As the axis of the tropical wave moves into the central Caribbean, some weak instability will persist across the eastern Caribbean.

With a marginally favorable upper-level pattern persisting, some light to moderate showers are likely across the region.

Conditions are expected to improve during the evening and into the night as the Atlantic high-pressure system rebuilds.

Western Caribbean Summary:

Across the central Caribbean, an upper-level trough supported thunderstorms, showers and generally cloudy skies across Hispaniola.

Meanwhile, skies were partly cloudy across Puerto Rico with minimal rainfall.

Farther west, a ridge pattern supported mostly fair skies across the Bahamas, Cuba and Jamaica and conditions remained dry and stable.