Tropical wave to the North strengthening Loop Barbados

The tropical wave located in the far Eastern Atlantic is slowly getting better organized.

Director of the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) Sabu Best is calling on Barbadians to pay attention to the weather updates as more come over the next couple of days.

The weather statement #3 issued at 2:02pm, today, June 17, indicates although dry mid-level air is currently inhibiting the development of the system, conditions are expected to improve for further development during the middle to end of next week.

Computer guidance still insists on a track well north of Barbados by the end of next week.

Best reiterated, “There are no watches are warnings in effect for Barbados. Also, as the situation currently stands, we do not anticipate any watches or warnings being issued for Barbados as it relates to this system.”

Due to the location within the far Eastern Atlantic, the public is urged to continue monitoring the updates from the BMS along with postings by GIS and the DEM.

The next update will be at 2pm, June 18, 2023.