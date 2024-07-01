Tropical wave to affect Barbados on Wednesday

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) continues to closely monitor a tropical wave located along 41W, about 1200 miles / 1960 km to the east of Barbados moving westward at 15 to 20mph, at 4:00pm, today, Monday, July 1, 2024.

The public is advised that this tropical wave is separate and distinct from Hurricane Beryl.

This tropical wave has an associated area of low pressure. The feature is currently poorly organized. Over the next few days, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some slow developement as the wave tracks westwards across the Atlantic and is expected to be a strong tropical wave when it moves into our area.

The wave will affect Barbados sometime on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 and during this time excessive rainfall, gusty winds and a deterioration of marine conditions are likely.

The public is encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further updates over the coming days.

The next information statement will be issued at 9:00am, Tuesday, July 2, 2024.