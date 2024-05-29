Tropical wave heading West could impact Barbados tonight Loop Barbados

Two tropical waves to the East of Barbados are being monitored by the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) as they head West and draw nearer.

As of 2am today, Wednesday, May 29, one tropical wave was analyzed along 56/57W south of 11N moving west at 15 knots, while the second tropical wave was analyzed near 33W south of 12N moving west at 15 to 20 knots.

Eastern Caribbean Outlook

The deep-layer ridge will remain dominant across Barbados and the region.

However, after sunset, a weak tropical wave is likely to have a minor impact on Barbados and the southern Windward Islands.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Tonight

Synopsis: A weak tropical wave will begin to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.