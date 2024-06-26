Tropical wave could impact the island from Sunday night

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is closely monitoring the progress of a Tropical Wave located in the eastern Atlantic along 29/30W, about 3200km or 2000 miles to the east of Barbados.

The statement was issued at 10:00am, today, Wednesday, June, 26, 2024.

According to the BMS, the tropical wave is currently disorganized and is moving westwards at around 17mph or 28km/h.

Ther are currently no watches or warnings in effect for Barbados.

Intensity Forecast: Some slow developement is possible over the next few days as the wave tracks westwards across the Atlantic.

Track Forecast: The wave is expected to track generally westward at 15 to 20 mph over the next few days.

On the current forecast track, the wave is expected to affect the island Sunday night into early Monday morning next week. As a reminder, the public is advised that this can change.

Recommendations to the public: Persons are advised to stay alert for updates from the BMS on this system over the next few days.

The next update will be at 5:00pm, today, June 26, 2024.