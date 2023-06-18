Tropical wave could develop into a tropical depression Loop Barbados

Barbados Meteorological Services reports that the tropical wave located in the Eastern Atlantic could develop into a depression within the next 24 to 48 hours.

In an advisory issued on Sunday, BMS director Sabu Best stated that the wave is slowly getting better organised, as it continues to track in a generally westward direction around 15 to 20 mph.

Although dry mid-level air continues to inhibit the development of the system, conditions are expected to continue improving for further development from early this week.

“There is some considerable spread in model guidance on the forecast track with some of the guidance bringing the system through the Northern Windwards/Southern Windwards later this week,” said the BMS advisory.

“In response to this, the forecast track cone has been shifted slightly farther south than our previous statement.”

Members of the public are strongly advised to monitor the updates from the BMS, Government Information Services and the Department of Emergency Management.