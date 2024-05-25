Tropical wave begins affecting the island Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Saturday, May 25, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, surface to low-level moisture associated with a tropical wave will begin to affect Barbados and the Windward Islands producing cloudy skies and light to moderate scattered showers. Meanwhile, a deep-layered central Atlantic high-pressure system across the Leewards will allow for mostly fair weather conditions.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.