Tropical wave begins affecting the island; Flash Flood Watch in effect

A tropical wave has begun to affect Barbados this morning, Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Mostly cloudy skies with periods of heavy to intense showers, accompanied by gusty winds, and possible isolated thunderstorms are forecast with Maximum Rainfall Accumulations of 20.0 to 40.0 mm.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), excessive rainfall, today, could generate flooding across low-lying areas in Barbados and the surrounding areas.

Therefore, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Barbados.

The Flash Flood Watch was issued today, Wednesday, July 3, at 5:43am and expires today, Wednesday, July 3, at 6:00pm.

These conditions are predicted to peak this morning into the afternoon with some improvement tonight.

Possible Impacts

Runoff from higher elevations. Soil erosion on exposed or scarred land surfaces.Water settlements on roads and fields at the foot of hills and coastal roads.Debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast-moving water flows.Delays on traffic routes with some roads becoming impassable.

What you should do

The public should follow recommendations from the Department of Emergency Management (DEM). The public is encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM, and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further updates.