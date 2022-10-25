Tropical wave at 58W affecting the island today Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, October 25, 2022, according to the Met Office.

Weather Outlook

The tropical wave, currently at 58W along with a favourable upper-level pattern will generate cloudy skies, scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across the region. A decrease in cloudiness and showers is likely across Barbados during the night.

Weather forecast

Today

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/24.

Weather Discussion

A tropical wave was analyzed along 58W south of 23N moving west at 5-10 knots.

A tropical wave was initialized along 37W south of 12N moving west at 5-10 knots.

Review of weather last night, October 24

Here in Barbados, the leading edge of the tropical wave currently at 58W, generated some cloudiness and showers during the latter part of the night. At Charnocks, no rainfall was recorded overnight. Radar data indicates that parts of the island recorded up to 2mm of rainfall but most of the shower activity was recorded northeast of the island. Similar weather conditions was observed across Trinidad and Tobago.

Meanwhile, a ridge pattern remained the dominant feature across the region and apart from a few showers over the central and southern Windwards during the early night, conditions were mostly fair.

Further south, over the Guianas, conditions improved during the course of the night as a more dry and stable pattern prevailed.

Winds

Winds across the region were generally light to moderate, peaking at 13 knots in St Lucia.

Seas and swells

Seas remain slight to moderate in open water with swells peaking near 1.5m.