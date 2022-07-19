Tropical wave approaching to the South of the island | Loop Barbados

Tropical wave approaching to the South of the island
Two tropical waves in two days

Barbados radar July 18 (Source: Met Office)

Barbados Meteorological Services is expecting an approaching tropical wave to pass to the south of Barbados.

The forecast for tonight is that as the tropical wave approaches, tonight is expected to be partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.

Tomorrow, July 19, there is to be a mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers as the tropical wave passes.

And by tomorrow night, another tropical wave will be approaching the island, and the general forecast will be a mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional brief scattered light showers.

