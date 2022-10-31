Tropical wave approaching island; activity ahead of arrival Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Tropical wave approaching island; activity ahead of arrival Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

British personality Miquita Oliver rocks first Sheena Rose dress in UK

Tropical wave approaching island; activity ahead of arrival

Ellerton and Paradise book semifinal spots after extra time thrillers

20 days to go: The 2022 FIFA World Cup -Team France

Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts

QEH resumes regular visiting hours

BTMI head: Barbados is more than its beaches

New Tourism Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill promises ‘all hands on deck’

Significant drop in pig production

BAS CEO argues that importing poultry unnecessary

Monday Oct 31

27?C
Barbados News

Wave at 54W to affect Barbados on November 1

Loop News

2 hrs ago

Met Office, 6:20 pm, October 31, 2022, IR 8.4um Band 11 or the “cloud top phase” infrared band

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Tonight, October 31, a tropical wave will be approaching the southern portion of the Caribbean region.

The wave was analysed along 54W south of 14N moving west at 05-10 knots.

For tonight’s weather discussion, the Barbados Meteorological Services advises that moisture ahead of the wave axis will produce partly cloudy conditions accompanied by isolated showers across Barbados and the Windward Islands as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Across the Leeward islands, a surface-to-low-level ridge pattern will remain dominant with occasional light scattered showers persisting.

Monday night forecast (October 31):

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief scattered light showers.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 27/24

Tuesday, November 1

Weather discussion:

The tropical wave at 54W will move across Barbados and the Windward Islands generating cloudy skies accompanied by scattered showers, and possible isolated thunderstorms. Elsewhere, no significant change is expected.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/24

Morning forecast:

Synopsis: A tropical wave will begin affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods and occasional scattered moderate showers.

Evening forecast:

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with intermittent scattered moderate to heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Related Articles

Lifestyle

September 29, 2022 09:20 PM

Recent Articles

Entertainment

British personality Miquita Oliver rocks first Sheena Rose dress in UK

Barbados News

Tropical wave approaching island; activity ahead of arrival

Sport

See also

France star Pogba to miss World Cup with knee injury

More From

Community

A Mother’s plea: One asked for leniency, the other for help

Two mothers break the norm and spoke up for their sons in the courtroom

Sport

Shelly-Ann talks life growing up, escaping poverty, love for community

Yes, I love my community because we try. They are gems. Some try and are still stuck…

Barbados News

BAS CEO argues that importing poultry unnecessary

Barbados is expected to produce 10 million birds by year end

Sport

21 days to go: The 2022 FIFA World Cup -Team Mexico

Mexico has consistently advanced into the Round of 16, but failed to go further in their last seven World Cup appearances

Barbados News

Significant drop in pig production

Pig farmers need to increase numbers to meet local and tourist demand

Festivals

Burna Boy a no-show at Dominica World Creole Music Festival

Thousands were left disappointed after the main act failed to show at night two of the World Creole Music Festival in Dominica, on Saturday night.
Afrobeat superstar, Burna Boy was scheduled to per