Tropical wave approaching island; activity ahead of arrival Loop Barbados

Tonight, October 31, a tropical wave will be approaching the southern portion of the Caribbean region.

The wave was analysed along 54W south of 14N moving west at 05-10 knots.

For tonight’s weather discussion, the Barbados Meteorological Services advises that moisture ahead of the wave axis will produce partly cloudy conditions accompanied by isolated showers across Barbados and the Windward Islands as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Across the Leeward islands, a surface-to-low-level ridge pattern will remain dominant with occasional light scattered showers persisting.

Monday night forecast (October 31):

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief scattered light showers.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 27/24

Tuesday, November 1

Weather discussion:

The tropical wave at 54W will move across Barbados and the Windward Islands generating cloudy skies accompanied by scattered showers, and possible isolated thunderstorms. Elsewhere, no significant change is expected.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/24

Morning forecast:

Synopsis: A tropical wave will begin affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods and occasional scattered moderate showers.

Evening forecast:

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with intermittent scattered moderate to heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.