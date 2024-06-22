Tropical wave affecting the island

Here is the weather report for today, Sunday, June 23, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), today, model data indicates surface to low-level moisture and instability trailing the previously mentioned tropical wave which by this time (231200 UTC) the axis of the said wave would have drifted across the eastern Caribbean.

Consequently, cloudy skies and intermittent showers will persist across Barbados, and the southern and central Windward Islands as an increase of low to mid-level moisture drifts over the area from a southeasterly wind flow.

Furthermore, another tropical wave currently along 56W (at 230600 UTC) will drift across the region generating cloudy skies with scattered light to moderate showers and possible isolated thunderstorms, as the mid to upper levels over the area become more unstable.

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave is approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.