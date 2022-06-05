Tropical wave affecting Barbados, TT under Yellow Alert, SLU hazy | Loop Barbados

A tropical wave is currently affecting Barbados.

The forecast for tonight, June 5, is clear with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.

June 6

Monday: Surface to low-level moisture and instability trailing the tropical wave will continue to trigger occasional cloudiness and brief showers across the central and southern Windwards and Barbados to a lesser extent. As the day progresses this activity will diminish as the atmosphere slowly drys out. As for the Leewards, no significant change in weather conditions are forecast.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 31/24.

June 6 – Morning

Weak surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

June 6 – Evening

A surface to low-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Eastern Caribbean Weather Discussion – Barbados Meteorological Service

Across Barbados and the southern Windwards, the tropical wave along 57W began to affect the area with some occasional cloudiness and some scattered light to moderate showers. Elsewhere, across the Leewards and northern Windwards, a surface to low-level ridge pattern remained the dominant feature. However, a few shallow cloud patches generated some brief showers mainly across northern Windwards while the remaining islands reported mostly fair skies. Also, in the mid to upper levels, a trough/low was evident just east of Barbados. Moisture associated with a mid to upper-level trough/low was also located just northeast of the island chain. During the past 12 hours, rainfall accumulations ranged 0.2 to 3.4mm while at Charnocks, Christ Church station 1.5mm of rainfall was recorded.

Across Trinidad and Tobago and also the Guianas the tropical wave affected the area with cloudy skies and scattered light to moderate showers. In addition, the favourable upper level divergent pattern resulted in thunderstorm activity.

Winds across the region were moderate to windy peaking at 24 knots in St Lucia with higher gusts recorded in Barbados up to 29 knots. Seas remained slight to moderate in open water with swells peaking near 2.0m.

Trinidad and Tobago – Adverse Weather Alert (Yellow Level)

There is a high (70-80%) chance of brisk heavy showers/thunderstorms with accompanying gusty winds in excess of 55km/hr. These wind gusts may be brief but are capable of breaking tree branches, displacing unsecured roofs and loose outdoor objects, and can even topple over unhealthy trees. Heavy showers/thunderstorms are expected to increase in frequency as the evening progresses. Street flooding is also likely in heavy downpours and seas can become additionally agitated in strong winds.

Advice to residents

Secure loose items outdoors and livestock. Small craft operators should be on the alert for above normal or choppy sea conditions in strong winds. Monitor weather conditions and updates from official sources via www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.

St Lucia Weather Report

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 24 mph or 39 km/h, with a few gusts.

Weather: Partly cloudy, hazy and breezy becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Persons with respiratory ailments and dust allergies are advised to take the necessary precautions.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 08:55 pm… Low at 1:20 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 10:02 pm… Low at 2:47 am.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves 5 to 7 feet or 1.5 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to brisk winds, above normal seas and reduced visibility.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy, hazy and breezy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over the southern portion of the Lesser Antilles. Elsewhere, fair to partly cloudy and hazy with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles, is expected to cause cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly over the southern portion of the region from tonight into tomorrow.

A plume of thick Saharan dust haze will cause a reduction in visibility and air quality around the Eastern Caribbean during the next few days.