Tropical wave affecting Barbados Loop Barbados

Here’s the weather forecast for today, Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Barbados and the southern Windwards continue to be affected by a tropical wave while the feeder bands of Tropical Storm Earl will maintain partly cloudy skies and showers across the Leewards. Low windspeeds and a moist environment are favourable for localised activity across the region. Conditions will improve across Barbados and the southern windwards by nightfall.

Tuesday, September 6

A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional intermittent scattered heavy to violent showers and a very slight chance of scattered thunderstorms.

Tonight

Synopsis: Mid to upper level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Max/Min Temps: 30/25

Wednesday, September 7

Wind speeds are will begin to increase as Tropical Storm Earl lifts northwards, however, the pull of equatorial moisture in the systems wake will maintain unstable conditions across the region. Showers can be expected and thunderstorms are possible.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Synopsis: Weak instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with the occasional brief scattered light showers and rain.

Max/Min Temps: 30/25