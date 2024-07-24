Tropical wave affecting Barbados; Flash-Flood Watch in effect

A tropical wave currently affecting Barbados brought light to moderate showers with occasional gusty winds. These conditions are expected to continue throughout the afternoon.

Therefore, the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a Flash-Flood Watch.

This Flash-Flood Watch was issued at 11:45am today, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, and will be terminated at 6pm, July 23, 2024 or sooner if conditions warrant.

The tropical wave brought rain with pockets of light to moderate showers and strong wind gusts across the island. Rainfall accumulations also totaled around half an inch throughout the morning period. Throughout the afternoon into evening, conditions remain favorable for further deterioration with more frequent and heavier showers, and hence a Flash-Flood Watch has been issued.

A flash-flood watch is issued when heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period (generally less than 6 hours) could result in flash flooding within the watch area. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Possible Impacts

Runoff from higher elevations. Soil erosion on exposed or scarred land surfaces.Water settlements on roads and fields at the foot of hills and coastal roads.Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).Objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast-moving water flows.Delays on traffic routes with some roads becoming impassable.

What you should do

The public should follow recommendations from the Department of Emergency Management. The public is encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further updates.

For more information specific to your area, persons are encouraged to visit https://www.barbadosweather.org/marineBarResp.php, BMS social media pages, their hotline at 976-2376 or the office at 535-0022.