Tropical wave 600 miles east of Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) continues to closely monitor the tropical wave located near 48W 1100km (600 miles) east of Barbados at 9:00am today, Tuesday, July, 2, 2024.

The tropical wave is expected to affect Barbados early tomorrow, Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

During that time there is the possibility of flash-flooding due to moderate to heavy rainfall, occasional gusty winds and agitated marine conditions.

The BMS encouraged the public to continue monitoring BMS, DEM and GIS websites, their respective social media pages, along with the local media networks for further updates on this system.

This information statement was issued today at 9:00am, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 and will be updated if conditions warrant.

For more information specific to your area, persons are encouraged to visit www.barbadosweather.org, BMS social media pages, the hotline at 976-2376, or the office at 535-0022.