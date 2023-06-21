Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect Loop Barbados

Bret updates will be posted here throughout today, Wednesday, June 21 through to Friday, June 23 or until Bret remains an area of interest for Barbados.

https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/island-wide-garbage-collection-ahead-weather-system-bret

[9:05 am, June 21, 2023]

Residents are urged to ensure that all household waste is bagged and placed in the bins for collection today, Wednesday, June 21.

After the waste is removed, the SSA is advising members of the public to secure their bins

https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/dem-director-urges-barbadians-be-storm-ready

[8:55 am, June 21, 2023]

“Pack a go-bag with a change of clothes, important documents such as bank papers for your homes, insurance documents, passports and birth certificates, all medication and a supply of food for yourselves and your families,” Director of the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), Kerry Hinds said.

[7:53 am, June 21, 2023]

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Barbados.

At 5 am on Wednesday, June 21, the centre of Tropical Storm Bret was located near 12.8N 51.4W or approximately 556MI (896KM) east of Barbados.

There has been little change to Tropical Storm Bret since the 2 am advisory, reports the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS). The maximum sustained winds are now near 60 MPH (96KMH) with the current movement westward at 16MPH (28KMH) and the minimum central pressure is 1001MB.

The centre of Bret and its strongest winds are expected to pass approximately 50MI (80KM) to the north of Barbados on Thursday 22nd June, 2023, therefore given the close proximity to the north of the island, a tropical storm watch remains in effect.