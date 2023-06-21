Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Barbados Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a tropical storm watch for Barbados.

Meteorologist Tia Browne says that TS Bret could possibly affect the island within 48 hours.

At 5 pm today, Tuesday, June 20, the centre of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 12.2N 48.6W or approximately 740MI (1190KM) east of Barbados.

The centre of Bret and its strongest winds are expected to pass approximately 62MI (100KM) to the north of Barbados, therefore given the close proximity to the north of the island, a tropical storm watch is in effect.

Outer bands of Tropical Storm Bret will begin to affect the island from early Thursday morning with showers and gusty winds.

Rainfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches (25 to 75mm) is likely across the island. This may result in flash flooding in low-lying districts. Persons in these areas should begin to make the relevant preparations to protect property and life.