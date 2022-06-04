Tropical storm warning in effect for The Bahamas, parts of Florida | Loop Barbados

The National Hurricane Centre has advised that heavy rains is causing flooding in some parts of south Florida.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Florida Keys including the Dry TortugasFlorida BayWest coast of Florida south of the Middle of Longboat Key to Card Sound BridgeEast coast of Florida south of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Card Sound BridgeLake OkeechobeeCuban provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, and MayabequeNorthwestern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of Matanzas and the Isle of Youth

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible somewhere within the watch area.

Interests in Bermuda have been advised to monitor the progress of this system.

At 5:00 AM EDT the poorly defined centre of the disturbance was located near latitude 25.6 North, longitude 83.1 West. The system is moving faster toward the northeast near 18 mph (30 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight.

A turn toward the east-northeast with an additional increase in forward speed is expected on Sunday, followed by a turn toward the east Monday night. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move across southern or central Florida today, over the southwestern Atlantic north of the Bahamas tonight, and near or to the north of Bermuda on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts, mainly in squalls. The disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm off the east coast of Florida by tonight, and some strengthening is forecast tonight through Monday as the system moves farther away from Florida over the western Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 275 miles (445 km) to the east of the centre.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall will affect portions of South Florida, the Keys, and northwestern Bahamas through today. The following storm totals are expected:

South Florida: Storm total of 6 to 10 inches with isolated maxima of 15 inches. Considerable flash and urban flooding is expected.

Florida Keys: Storm total of 4 to 8 inches with isolated maxima of 10 inches. This rain may produce flash and urban flooding.

Northwestern Bahamas: Storm total of 4 to 8 inches with maxima of 12 inches. This rain may produce flash and urban flooding.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area in Florida today, especially in squalls, and in the northwestern Bahamas by this afternoon. Tropical storm conditions are still possible in western Cuba through this morning, mainly in squalls.

STORM SURGE: The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide.

Marco Island, FL to Card Sound Bridge…1-3 ftMiddle of Longboat Key, FL to Marco Island, FL…1-2 ftCharlotte Harbor…1-2 ftFlorida Keys and Dry Tortugas…1-2 ftCard Sound Bridge to North Miami Beach, FL including Biscayne Bay…1-2 ft

In the extreme Northwestern Bahamas storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 ft above normal tide levels.

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

TORNADOES: A couple tornadoes are possible over the southern Florida Peninsula and Upper Keys through early afternoon.