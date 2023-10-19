Tropical Storm Tammy slows down over six-hour period Loop Barbados

Tropical Storm Tammy has maintained her strength but reduced speed. The system was last night tracking six miles per hour less than earlier in the day.

At 11pm, the center of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near 13.0N 53.1W, or approximately 375 MI (693 KM) east of Barbados. No additional strengthening of the system occurred over the past few hours. Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 MPH (65 KMH).

TS Tammy current movement is westward at 17MPH (28KMH) with a minimum central pressure of 1006MB. Meanwhile, at 5pm, TS Tammy was moving westward at 23 MPH (37 KMH) with a minimum central pressure of 1007MB.

Expected Impacts:Marine conditions are forecast to deteriorate from Thursday night 19th October 2023 with moderate to rough swells of 2.5m to 3.0m (8ft to 10ft) in open water.

As a result, a small craft and high surf advisory is in effect for Barbados.

Possible Impacts for Friday:As the system is projected to pass north of the island, there is the possibility of occasional gusty winds in moderate to heavy showers associated with feeder bands. Model guidance currently projects rainfall accumulations around 1 to 2 inches with isolated higher amounts.

The public is urged to continue to monitor the progress of this system through updates issued by the Barbados Meteorological Services and follow the guidance and recommendations provided by the Department of Emergency Management.

The next advisory will be issued at 2am, Thursday, October 19, 2023.