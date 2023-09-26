Tropical Storm Philippe no threat to Barbados on current path Loop Barbados

Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is no longer updating Barbadians on Tropical Storm Philippe as it is satisfied it poses no threat to the island.

TS Philippe was located near 17.3N 45.5W, about 1580km (982 miles) east of the region at 11 am today, Monday, September 25, 2023.

According to Acting Meteorologist (I) Jonathan Alleyne, over the past 24 hours, Philippe’s organisation remained constant with bursts of convection displaced to the east of the low-level center. Also, the maximum sustained winds remain around 50 mph with a minimum central pressure of 1000mb.

But, on its current track, the system will pass well northeast of Barbados by Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

As it pertains to the island, apart from a week of light winds and overall warm day-time and night-time temperatures, Tropical Storm Philippe poses no direct threat to Barbados.

This is therefore, the final message from the Barbados Meteorological Services on Tropical Storm Philippe, stated Alleyne.