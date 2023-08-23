Tropical Storm Franklin to make landfall on Hispaniola Loop Barbados

Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall today on Hispaniola bringing heavy rainfall and potentially life-threatening flash flooding to Haiti and the Dominican Republic, according to the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) forecast.

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to produce rainfall totals of five to 10 inches, with higher amounts around 15 inches mainly across central portions of Hispaniola into Thursday.

Puerto Rico is also expected to receive rainfall of approximately four inches.

At 8 am, Tropical Storm Franklin was located 170 kilometres west-south-west of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

People walk through a street flooded by the rains of Tropical Storm Franklin in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, August 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

NHC said Tropical Storm Franklin, which has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 km/h), will weaken a bit while crossing Hispaniola but it will begin re-strengthening on Thursday after its centre moves over the Atlantic.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the entire southern coast of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, as well as the entire northern Dominican coast and the Turks and Caicos Islands.