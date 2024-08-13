Tropical Storm Ernesto forms in the Atlantic

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season heats up again as Tropical Storm Ernesto has formed and is expected to bring tropical storm force winds and heavy rains to portions of the Leeward Islands beginning late tonight.

The US National Hurricane Center in its 5 pm update said the storm was located about 295 miles east southeast of Antigua.

According to its summary of watches and warnings, a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

St Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, and Anguilla

Guadeloupe

St Martin and St Barthelemy

Sint Maarten

British Virgin Islands

US Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico

Vieques

Culebra

Interests elsewhere in the northeastern Caribbean should monitor the progress of Ernesto.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on the forecast track, Ernesto is expected to move across portions of the Leeward Islands late tonight or Tuesday and near or over the US and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Tuesday evening. Ernesto is then forecast to turn northward over the western Atlantic.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the centre.