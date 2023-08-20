Tropical Storm Emily forms in Atlantic Loop Barbados

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) announced that Tropical Storm Emily has developed.

Emily is the seventh storm of this year’s hurricane season.

NHC said Emily is located 1,615 kilometres west-north-west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the open Atlantic Ocean.

Emily has sustained winds at 85 km/h and is tracking west-northwest.

Forecasters expect Emily to weaken and become a post-tropical remnant low by Tuesday.

Source: NOAA

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, NHC said Tropical Depression Six remains steady in the face of unfavourable weather conditions.

TD Six has maximum sustained winds at 35 mph and it is battling wind shear, which is limiting further development.

The depression, which is just over 1,000 km east of the Northern Leeward Islands, is expected to dissipate by Monday evening.

All eyes are currently on an area of low pressure over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Source: NOAA

NHC said satellite imagery shows evidence that a well-defined centre is developing.

If these trends continue, a tropical depression or storm could form later today, NHC said.

The system is already producing winds of 35-40 mph.

Source: NOAA

The system is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern and central Caribbean, before turning northward and potentially affecting the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Tuesday or Wednesday.