Tropical Storm Earl expected to become a hurricane Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Tropical Storm Earl expected to become a hurricane Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Tropical Storm Earl expected to become a hurricane

UPDATE: Flash flood warning discontinued

UPDATE: Man found dead after shots scattered crowd, identified

Barbados discusses airlift capacity with Rwanda

Ban imports Bajans can grow

Police investigating linkages between violent shootings, murders

Caribbean national to head CIBC FirstCaribbean for the first time

Mount Gay prices to increase in 2023

Danielle becomes first hurricane of Atlantic Season

Update: Eastbourne murder victim identified

Sunday Sep 04

27?C
Caribbean News

Slow strengthening is forecast over the next several days

Loop News

8 hrs ago

Photo:NOAA

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The northern Leeward Islands escaped the wrath of Tropical Storm Earl as it passed north of the island chain.

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said TS Earl’s eye is 85 miles (140 kilometres) north-northeast of St Thomas in the US Virgin Islands.

There are no warnings in effect.

TS Earl has maximum sustained winds that are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts, according to the NHC’s forecast. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the centre of circulation.

Photo: NOAA

Slow strengthening is forecast over the next several days, and Earl could become a hurricane.

NHC said TS Earl is meandering with an estimated motion toward the northwest near 3 mph (6 km/h). A slow turn to the north-northwest is expected to begin tomorrow followed by a turn northward later this week.

Heavy rainfall could cause some flooding in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Northern Sotavento Islands tonight.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

CPL

Barbados Royals remain unbeaten at CPL 2022

World News

US ambassador to Russia leaves post as Ukraine war drags on

World News

Challenges mount against Peru’s president, his family

More From

Barbados News

UPDATE: Man found dead after shots scattered crowd, identified

The incident happened in Lynches, St Philip

Entertainment

Bajan dancer Royal G reps Caribbean in Nike campaign

See also

Royal G face of “West Indies” Nike Air Force 1 campaign

Caribbean News

Caribbean national to head CIBC FirstCaribbean for the first time

FirstCaribbean International Bank (Barbados) Limited will cease operations in Dominica in January 2023

Community

Ban imports Bajans can grow

CEO of Barbados Agricultural Society says high import bill can be reduced with investment in local farms

Barbados News

Police investigating linkages between violent shootings, murders

Discoveries have shown some firearms have been used in more than one murder

Entertainment

Sparrow baptised, says he may stop singing some of his songs

He was baptised on Saturday in Brooklyn, New York